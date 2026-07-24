HC says HYDRAA has become law unto itself, demands apology

Justice Anil Jukanti made the observation while delivering orders on three contempt cases filed against HYDRAA by Shanta Sriram Constructions.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: |   Updated:
Telangana High Court (left) and HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath (right)
Telangana High Court (left) and HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath (right)

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Friday, July 24, came down heavily on Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA), saying that Commissioner Ranganath has become a “law unto himself” and criticised other departments for approaching him instead of taking action themselves.

Justice Anil Jukanti made the observation while delivering orders on three contempt cases filed against HYDRAA by Shanta Sriram Constructions. Referring to a counter affidavit filed by the HYDRAA Commissioner, the judge said that a counter affidavit cannot be filed in a contempt case, as officials entering a disputed property and carrying out demolitions was already wilful disobedience of the court’s earlier orders.

He instead directed the Commissioner to appear personally before the court on Monday and submit an unconditional apology. The court also asked for an assurance that HYDRAA will not enter the property again, along with an explanation of its actions on July 18.

Subhan Bakery

Justice Anil Jukanti also recalled his previous order, in which he had directed army deployment for protecting the disputed site, at the indulgence of Advocate General A Sudershan Reddy.

On the topic of other departments approaching HYDRAA for support, the judge asked if revenue, irrigation and Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) have become “toothless”. “He (HYDRAA Commissioner) has become a law unto himself. What we find is everybody is approaching him. Then oppose all acts and say there is only HYDRAA Act.”

MS Degree College Admissions Admissions 2026-27

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: |   Updated:

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button