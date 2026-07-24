HC says HYDRAA has become law unto itself, demands apology

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Friday, July 24, came down heavily on Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA), saying that Commissioner Ranganath has become a “law unto himself” and criticised other departments for approaching him instead of taking action themselves.

Justice Anil Jukanti made the observation while delivering orders on three contempt cases filed against HYDRAA by Shanta Sriram Constructions. Referring to a counter affidavit filed by the HYDRAA Commissioner, the judge said that a counter affidavit cannot be filed in a contempt case, as officials entering a disputed property and carrying out demolitions was already wilful disobedience of the court’s earlier orders.

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He instead directed the Commissioner to appear personally before the court on Monday and submit an unconditional apology. The court also asked for an assurance that HYDRAA will not enter the property again, along with an explanation of its actions on July 18.

Justice Anil Jukanti also recalled his previous order, in which he had directed army deployment for protecting the disputed site, at the indulgence of Advocate General A Sudershan Reddy.

On the topic of other departments approaching HYDRAA for support, the judge asked if revenue, irrigation and Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) have become “toothless”. “He (HYDRAA Commissioner) has become a law unto himself. What we find is everybody is approaching him. Then oppose all acts and say there is only HYDRAA Act.”