Hyderabad to receive moderate rainfall from July 26-31

Hyderabad: Hyderabad is likely to experience moderate rainfall from July 26 to 31, while several districts across north, west and east Telangana are expected to receive heavy rain during the period.

According to weather enthusiast T. Balaji, the city is likely to witness a spell of moderate rainfall, similar to the previous spell, until the end of the month.

Apart from Hyderabad, Adilabad, Kumuram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Kamareddy, Medak, Sangareddy and Vikarabad are likely to receive isolated heavy showers.

IMD issues yellow alert

Earlier this week, on July 23, the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Hyderabad, issued a yellow alert for parts of Telangana, forecasting heavy rainfall. However, no rain alert has been issued for Hyderabad city for the next four days.

The IMD has forecast partly cloudy skies over Hyderabad until July 26, with intermittent rainfall expected thereafter.