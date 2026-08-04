Lakhs in Hyderabad may get SIR notices; know documents needed

Hyderabad: Lakhs of voters in Hyderabad are likely to receive notices during the next phase of the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) that need to be replied to with documents.

There will be two types of notices, unmapped and anomaly notices, based on the details mentioned in the enumeration forms during the enumeration phase, which will continue in Telangana till August 10.

Hyderabad has achieved 57.25 per cent digitisation of enumeration forms in the SIR, remaining the lowest in the state, according to the report on the digitisation of enumeration forms released by the state Chief Electoral Officer C. Sudarshan Reddy on Monday, August 3.

Even Medchal-Malkajgiri district, which had been lagging behind Hyderabad until last week, is at 62.64 per cent, said the report.

Draft list to be released on August 17

As per the revised schedule released by the Election Commission of India (ECI), the draft list will be released on August 17.

Following it, voters will start receiving notices.

According to a report published in Deccan Chronicle, the number of anomalies has crossed 62.5 lakh across Telangana.

In the case of Hyderabad, over 6 lakh anomalies have been recorded during the ongoing SIR, for which voters will receive notices and need to respond by submitting documents.

Also Read Nearly 40 pc of Hyderabad voters may receive SIR notices

Documents needed to reply to SIR notices in Hyderabad

Those who did not mention the 2002 SIR details in the enumeration form will be termed ‘unmapped voters’.

Such voters need to submit any of the following documents: Identity Card/Pension Payment Order issued to a regular employee/pensioner of any Central Government/State Government/PSU, Identity Card/Certificate/Document issued in India by Government/local authorities/Banks/Post Office/LIC/PSUs before 01.07.1987, birth certificate, Passport, Educational certificate, Permanent Residence Certificate, Forest Rights Certificate, caste certificate, National Register of Citizens (wherever it exists), Family Register, and land/house allotment certificate.

Those who were born before July 1, 1987, need to submit any of these documents for themselves.

Meanwhile, those who were born between July 1, 1987, and December 2, 2004, need to provide a document for themselves and a document for their father or mother.

Those born after December 2, 2004, need to submit a document of themselves and documents of both parents.

For anomaly notices, voters need to prove their relationship with the elector whose details were used for mapping in the 2002 SIR list. To prove the relationship, they need to submit documents.

During Phase II of the SIR, citizens were asked to submit any document.

As per Uttar Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Navdeep Rinwa, to reply to logical discrepancy notices, voters can submit any document, not necessarily from the ECI-listed documents, to prove the relationship.

The same is also possible in the BLO app.

However, in Phase III, the ECI has restricted the option by introducing a dropdown menu, as evidenced by the SIR notices received in other states during this phase. Now, voters may be asked to submit only one of the following documents to prove the relationship: Birth certificate, matriculation/educational certificate, and passport.

Those who are mapped with their parents may be asked to provide any one of the above documents themselves.

In the case of mapping with maternal grandparents, electors may be asked to provide any one of the above documents of their own. Apart from that, such electors need to provide any one of the above-listed documents of their mother.

In the case of mapping with paternal grandparents, electors may be asked to provide any one of the above documents of their own. Apart from that, such electors need to provide any one of the above-listed documents of their father.