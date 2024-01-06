Hyderabad: Revanth asks for 4 dump yards, discusses Musi riverfront project

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy on January 6, Saturday, suggested to the officials to set up four dump yards on the four sides of Hyderabad city, far away from residential areas.

At present, there is only one dump yard in the entire city of Hyderabad in Jawahar Nagar. About 8,000 tonnes of garbage are being transported to the Jawahar Nagar dump yard every day. The dump yard has been creating trouble for the local dwellers with air pollution and bad smell.

The officials brought to the notice of the chief minister that they identified new dump yard sites in Shamshabad and Medak in the past to reduce pollution.

The chief minister asked the officials to examine the sites and establish them without disturbing local people.

He said that about 15 MW of electricity could be generated from garbage and asked officials to coordinate with TSSPDCL to make it happen. “The government will extend full support to set up garbage recycling plants,” he added.

Musi riverfront development

Revanth reiterated his government’s commitment to develop areas on the banks of the Musi river

“The government has already decided to develop the Musi Riverfront in the first phase on a 55 km stretch. We are determined to develop the entire areas of Ring Road to Ring Road. The government proposed to set up international-level amusement parks, waterfalls, children’s water sports, street vendors, business centers, and shopping malls with unique designs in the catchment area of Musi River,” he said.

He also suggested creating a ‘tourism circuit’ by connecting the historical buildings like Charminar, Golconda, Seven Tombs, and Taramati Baradari located on the banks of the Musi river.

He invited entrepreneurs to invest in these areas as per a PPP model.

“The prospective investors are suggested to provide a facility to spend people in a pleasant atmosphere from 6 pm to 6 am,” he added.

He also asked the officials to build check dams and install water fountains and waterfalls in the Musi catchment area. “The government will also support the construction of five-star hotels,” he added.

Metro rail expansion

In the meeting with representatives of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Revanth once again clarified the design of the metro rail’s expansion route.

“Earlier, it was planned to expand the metro services on a 32 km stretch from Gachibowli to the Airport. It was not of much use to the common people,” he said.

He remarked that many rich people in the surrounding areas of Gachibowli and Jubilee Hills are using their private vehicles. “The chances of using the metro services on the proposed Gouliguda – Falak Nama – Airport route and LB Nagar airport route are higher,” he added.

Revanth further said that this route will help a lot of people who go to the airport to bid goodbye to their family members leaving to work in the Arab countries.