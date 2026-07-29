BRS flags govt delays, seeks completion of TIMS at Alwal

Hyderabad: The state government should focus on completing the TIMS, Alwal, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) demanded on Wednesday, July 29.

A party delegation was visiting the 1,000-bed hospital where BRS spokesperson Manne Krishank criticised the Congress government for delaying the completion and running of the hospital despite repeated assurances.

He said that Roads & Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy had visited the hospital nearly ten months after the Congress government assumed office and publicly claimed that 90 per cent of the works had already been completed. Yet, he pointed out, the state government failed to complete the pending work and dedicate the hospital to the public.

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‘Deliberate delay’

Krishank said that it was CM Revanth Reddy’s repeated statements about erasing the legacy of the KCR government that

resulted in the delay in this landmark public healthcare project.

Instead of making it available at the earliest, the government seemed to intentionally postpone the inauguration of the hospital until the next elections, he said.

Condemning the police for objecting to the BRS leaders’ visit following a complaint from the local Congress MLA and insisting that permission was required to inspect the hospital, Krishank said that every citizen has the democratic right to visit a public hospital being constructed with taxpayers’ money.