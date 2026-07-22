CM Revanth accuses BJP, BRS of conspiring against him in Kodangal

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) of trying to get Congress’ votes in Kodangal assembly constituency removed from the electoral rolls during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise presently in progress across the state.

He said that the two parties, which he felt were unable to tackle him directly, were trying to damage his winning prospects in the constituency, to prevent him from playing a larger role in the state’s politics.

He made the allegation while addressing the Booth-Level Agents (BLA) of Congress during a meeting on SIR in Kodangal on Wednesday morning, July 22.

He said that 90 percent of scheduled caste, scheduled tribe and minority voters in the constituency would vote for Congress, the reason why the opposition was planning to get those votes in favour of the Congress deleted.

Noting that 78 percent of the voters in the constituency have completed the enumeration and 22 percent were yet to be enumerated, Revanth Reddy directed the BLAs to ensure that the rest of the voters were also covered under the SIR.

Cautioning that government schemes will not be extended to those party workers whose names are deleted from the electoral rolls, he said that the results of SIR will determine who would vote and who wouldn’t in the next assembly elections.

He directed the BLAs to ensure that if there were any discrepancies between the 2002 electoral rolls and the present SIR requirements, proof should be submitted during the enumeration to prevent the votes from getting deleted.

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He ordered the BLAs to complete the enumeration of all voters by the end of July, and to prevent the opposition parties from succeeding in their common goal, which he said, was preventing him from winning from Kodangal in the next assembly elections.