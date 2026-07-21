No Aadhaar needed for enumeration forms, says Telangana CEO

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) C Sudharsan Reddy on Tuesday, July 21, directed all District Election Officers (DEO) to ensure their districts cross 90 per cent completion of the enumeration process under the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls by the end of this week.

Reddy chaired a video conference with the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Commissioner and the DEOs from across the state, as part of the SIR 2026 exercise.

Reddy reviewed district-wise progress on the percentage of unmapped electors, polling stations with less than 50 per cent progress and uncollected enumeration forms, and asked officials to thoroughly verify all “no mapping” electors and take appropriate action wherever necessary.

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No Aadhaar, physical forms needed if submitted online

Among the directions issued, Reddy said Booth Level Officers (BLO) should not insist on physical enumeration forms from electors who have already submitted them online, and should also not insist on Aadhaar cards for the submission of these forms. He asked officials to facilitate electors in submitting the forms and to promptly address their grievances.

The CEO also directed officials to expedite the digitisation of enumeration forms, ensure close supervision by Electoral Registration Officers, Assistant EROs, BLO supervisors and BLOs, and pay special attention to urban pockets and Assembly constituencies showing comparatively lower progress.

He asked officials to maintain transparency and proper documentation of meetings held with political parties, and to ensure that VVIP and VIP electors are included in the electoral rolls.

Reddy further directed that Absent, Shifted and Dead (ASD) cases be verified carefully with accurate records maintained, and that the rationalisation of polling stations be completed within the stipulated timeline. He asked all officials to strengthen field-level monitoring and work in a coordinated manner to ensure the smooth and timely completion of SIR-2026.