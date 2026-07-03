Man arrested for stealing buses from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh

Amravati: A man with a history of criminal offences has been arrested for allegedly stealing a Rs 2 crore electric bus belonging to the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation, an official said.

The ‘Shivshahi’ e-bus was stolen from the Imamwada bus stand in Nagpur on Wednesday, July 1, night when the vehicle was being charged. After being alerted, the Ganesh Peth police in the city registered a case and relayed the information to other police stations in the region, he said.

Police said the bus was driven to Amravati, over 150 km away.

“A team found the bus a little away from the Rajapeth bus stand in Amravati. Soon, a man was seen entering the bus. He was taken into custody. The man has confessed to stealing as many as 20 buses across Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra,” said inspector Sandip Chavan from Rajapeth police station.

The man is accused of stealing a bus under Tirumala crime police station limits in Tirupati in 2023-24 and within the jurisdiction of Wazirabad police station in Maharashtra’s Nanded in 2026, the official said.

“He appears to be an interstate bus thief. We are now circulating messages across the state and country to see if more vehicles have been stolen in similar circumstances. His modus operandi is to strip the vehicle of spare parts. His motive for stealing e-buses is for the batteries, which cost around Rs 1 crore,” the official added.