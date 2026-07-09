Heavy rain lashes Kodagu; Orange Alert till July 10

Madikeri: Relentless monsoon rains continued to lash several parts of Kodagu district on Wednesday, July 8, prompting authorities to issue an Orange Alert till July 10 as heavy rainfall triggered flooding, road damage, rising river levels and widespread disruption of power supply. The district administration has also temporarily closed the iconic Raja Seat tourist destination in Madikeri till July 12 to facilitate road repair works and ease traffic congestion.

According to rainfall data, Bengoor village in Madikeri taluk received more than 211.5 mm (over 8 inches) of rain in the last 24 hours, while Arvathoklu recorded 124 mm and Birunani 120 mm. The district’s average rainfall during the period stood at 2.38 inches, with the continuous downpour swelling rivers and streams across Kodagu.

The rising water level in the Cauvery River has inundated village roads in Karadigodu and Siddapur regions. Officials have inspected the affected areas and made arrangements to shift residents to relief centres if the situation deteriorates further. Low-lying agricultural lands along the Cauvery basin have also come under flood threat as the river continues to swell.

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Heavy rain accompanied by strong winds has uprooted trees and damaged electricity poles and power lines in several villages, disrupting power supply across the district. Many interior villages have remained without electricity for the past three days as restoration work continues amid persistent rain.

Meanwhile, road repair work near the KSRTC bus stand in Madikeri has severely affected traffic movement. As buses have been diverted through the Raja Seat Road, the district administration has ordered the closure of Raja Seat for visitors until July 12 to prevent traffic congestion and ensure public safety. District authorities said the decision was taken considering the heavy movement of KSRTC and private buses through the narrow stretch.

The famous Triveni Sangama at Bhagamandala and the Cauvery River near Balamuri are flowing close to danger levels, raising concerns among residents of low-lying areas. Authorities have advised people to stay away from riverbanks and avoid unnecessary travel during periods of intense rainfall.

The Harangi Reservoir has also witnessed a sharp increase in inflow, touching around 2,090 cusecs, while the water level has risen steadily following continuous rainfall in the catchment areas.

The India Meteorological Department has forecast continued heavy rainfall over Kodagu and adjoining Malnad districts over the next two days. District authorities have urged residents and tourists to remain vigilant, avoid landslide-prone stretches, and strictly follow weather advisories until the Orange Alert period ends.