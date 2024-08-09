Mahesh Babu’s new restaurant pops up in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In December 2022, Tollywood‘s power couple Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar, in collaboration with the Asian Group and Minerva, launched the luxurious AN Restaurants in Banjara Hills Rd No 12. The dining outlet, a blend of the iconic 111 Minerva Coffee Shop and the opulent Palace Heights, quickly became a favorite for Hyderabad food lovers.

The name “AN” stood for Asian Namrata, symbolizing the partnership between the Asian Group and Namrata Shirodkar.

However, it seem like there is a shift in the partnership now. During a recent visit to the area, we noticed that the once-prominent AN logo was missing, signaling a change.

The Minerva Coffee Shop has been replaced by another popular eatery, 1944 The Hocco Kitchen. On the other hand, Palace Heights continues to operate in the same location on the first floor. The new spot was launched earlier this year only but remained unknown for his fans.

We did a little more research and found that 1944 The Hocco Kitchen is part of the newly branded ANV Restaurants. The “V” in ANV stands for Venkata, representing the addition of Alluri Venkata Panindra Varma as a new partner, alongside Bharat Narang, Sunil Narang, and Namrata Shirodkar.

Check out some latest Instagram reels showcasing Mahesh Babu and Namrata’s stylish new restaurant.