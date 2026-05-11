Karnataka: Hunt to capture leopard underway after boy killed near MM Hills

Chamarajanagar: Forest officials have intensified operations to capture a leopard following the death of a young boy in a leopard attack near Nagamale in the Male Mahadeshwara Hills Wildlife Sanctuary limits of Hanur taluk.

The tragic incident occurred when a group was trekking from Male Mahadeshwara Hills towards Nagamale, during which the leopard allegedly attacked and killed Harshith, a boy from Kamakshipalya in Bengaluru.

A special forest department team led by the Assistant Conservator of Forests (ACF) from MM Hills has launched an extensive search operation to trace and capture the animal. Leopard capture teams from Mysuru, veterinarians and drone surveillance units have also joined the operation.

Officials said the leopard was spotted once through drone footage, after which forest personnel intensified combing operations across the forest region. Authorities have temporarily banned trekking to Nagamale until the leopard is captured and safety measures are strengthened.

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Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF) Bhaskar said the leopard involved in the latest attack appears to be different from the animal that had earlier attacked a youth in another location within the sanctuary limits.

“Operations are continuing on a war footing. Drone surveillance, forest staff and veterinary experts are involved in the mission. Trekking to Nagamale has been temporarily prohibited until the leopard is captured and adequate safety arrangements are made,” Bhaskar told reporters.

Following the incident, the forest department issued orders banning trekking activities in the area. Officials stated that though thousands of devotees visit Nagamale during the annual fair, the number of visitors during normal days remains comparatively low, including online registrations.

The department said trekking activities will remain suspended until guides and sufficient staff are deployed to ensure the safety of devotees and visitors from wild animal attacks.

Meanwhile, members of the Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha Hasiru Sene staged a protest near the MM Hills entrance gate condemning the forest department over repeated wildlife attacks in the region.

Protesters alleged that devotees visiting the famous pilgrimage centre were not being provided adequate safety despite forest officials collecting trekking fees. Farmer leader Changadi Kariyappa accused the department of negligence, stating that two lives had already been lost due to wildlife attacks while another youth had narrowly escaped earlier.

Forest officer Surendra said the department has taken precautionary measures to avoid such incidents in future and urged villagers and devotees to directly report any concerns or complaints to officials for immediate action.

He also assured that steps are being taken to improve infrastructure and safety facilities in surrounding villages and trekking routes within the sanctuary area.