Leopard kills calf in midnight attack, sparks panic among Sangareddy farmers

Hyderabad: A leopard attacked and killed a calf in the dead of night at a farm on the outskirts of Bibipet village in Kalher mandal of Sangareddy district, sending shockwaves through the local farming community and confirming fears that had been building for days over a big cat prowling the area.

According to local reports, the incident occurred when a farmer from Bibipet was tying up his cattle near his field at midnight. A leopard attacked the animals, killing a calf. The farmer, unaware of what had happened, went to his field the following morning only to find the calf dead. On noticing the leopard’s pugmarks near the carcass, he immediately alerted fellow villagers and informed the forest department.

Forest department responds

Forest department officials rushed to the spot and inspected the site, confirming the presence of the leopard. Following the incident, officials installed eight camera traps across Bibipet, Pochapur and Marthanda villages in Kalher mandal to track the big cat’s movements. Residents were urged to remain vigilant and warned not to venture into agricultural fields alone after dark.

Locals say the leopard had already been roaming villages bordering the Kalher forest area for several days before the attack. With the animal now boldly entering farmland and targeting cattle, farmers said they were terrified to go to their fields at night. The forest department said it would continue surveillance and take measures to guide the leopard safely back into the forest.