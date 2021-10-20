Capgemini pooled campus drive: Applications invited from freshers

New Delhi: Capgemini, a multinational company has invited applications from freshers for pooled campus drive 2021.

As per the information provided on the website of the company, 2021 batch engineers (BE/BTech) and MCA degree holders will be eligible for the drive. Apart from them, ME/MTech students from Information Technology, Information Science, and Computer Science are also eligible.

The minimum aggregate marks of candidates must be 50 percent in diploma, graduation, and post-graduation examinations. They should not have any backlog at the time of appearing for the process.

Candidates should not have gaps within academic milestones i.e., X, XII, degree, and postgraduation.

Apart from it, the candidates should be open to sign the ‘Service Level Agreement’ bond and ready to relocate to any Capgemini location. They should also be ready to work in shifts if required.

Only shortlisted candidates will be invited for the selection process. The entire selection process will be completed in virtual mode.

There will be five stages in the assessment process of Capgemini pooled campus drive

Technical assessment pseudo code MCQ-based English communication test Game-based aptitude test Behavioural competency profiling Technical and HR interview

Candidates who clear steps 1 to 3 of the assessment will be invited for the interview.

Selected candidates will be given training of 8-10 weeks. They will earn a salary during the training period too.

The last date for the registration of applications is October 20, 2021. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online on the company’s website (click here)