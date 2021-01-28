Chiranjeevi’s much-awaited Acharya teaser to be released tomorrow!

Hyderabad: Finally, the wait is over for all the ardent fans of Megastar Chiranjeevi as the teaser of his much-anticipated upcoming movie ‘Acharya’ is all set to release tomorrow, January 29. Director of the movie Koratala Siva announced the news on Twitter on Wednesday.

Sharing the news, Koratala also posted a short video explaining how the film started and how they crossed all the hurdles of COVID 19 and the lockdown to shoot the film. He wrote, “Dear @KChiruTweets sir, The Doors to Dharmasthali will open on 29th Jan at 4:05 PM.”

As soon as the news about the teaser release was announced, fans went gaga on Twitter and shared it across all social media platforms.

Acharya is tentatively slated to hit the screens this summer and will see actor Sonu Sood playing the role of antagonist. Touted to be a social drama, Acharya will feature Kajal Aggarwal in the female lead.

Earlier, the makers had Trisha as the leading lady, who opted out of the film citing creative differences. Last March, Trisha took to Twitter to reveal that she’s opting out of Acharya. She wrote: “Sometimes things turn out to be different from what was initially said and discussed. Due to creative differences, I have chosen not to be part of Chiranjeevi sir’s film. Wishing the team well. To my lovely Telugu audiences- hope to see you soon in an exciting project.”

Ram Charan will be seen playing an extended cameo in Acharya, and it is reported that Pooja Hegde will be seen as his love interest. However, there has been no official update regarding her starring in the film.

Produced by Ram Charan and Niranjan Reddy under the Konidela Production Company and Matinee Entertainment banners, Acharya will be about a middle-aged Naxalite-turned-social reformer who launches a fight against the Endowments Department over misappropriation and embezzlement of temple funds and donations.