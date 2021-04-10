CM KCR issues guidelines to provide financial aid to private school teachers

Hyderabad: The Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Friday issued guidelines to provide a monthly allowance to private school teachers and non-teaching staff in the state.

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic and schools being shut down in the state, the CM on Thursday announced a financial aid of Rs 2,000 per month and 25 Kg of rice to all the teachers and non-teaching staff of the private schools.

Telangana government will spend Rs 42 crore per month for the expenditure to over 1.45 lakh teachers and non-teaching staff of 10,530 private schools.

According to a government order, the details from educational institutions will be taken online.

The headmasters of the private schools will enter the details of the teaching and non-teaching staff through the school education website.

All the headquarters of private schools will have to submit bank account of teachers and Aadhaar details between April 10 to April 15.

The guidelines state that district education officers (DEOs) will check the details of teachers and staff through MEOs, principals and other officials.

As per the guidelines, details will be collected from the schools from April 10 to April 15. These details will be then compiled and checked from April 16 to April 19.

The cash will be deposited in the eligible bank accounts from April 20 to April 24 of this month and the rice will be distributed from April 21 to April 25.