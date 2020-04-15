COVID-19 cases in Old City Hyderabad cross 115

Mohammed Hussain

Hyderabad: As the second of the lockdown begins, the total number of coronavirus cases in Old City (Charminar Zone) have risen to more than 115 after 62 fresh infections were reported during the past four days, according to the officials from civic body.

Fatalities from coronavirus in Hyderabad have gone up to 249 with 18 deaths thus far.

On the other hand, 58 patients have been cured of the virus or discharged. In terms of the total number of cases, Old City is the worst affected zone with over 115 coronavirus cases.

It may be mentioned that only in Old City over 115 positive cases have been detected where as under Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) 267 cases have been reported as on Wednesday, data released by Minsirty of Health Telangana state.





The Telangana Government — Health Medical and Family Welfare Department, said that eight hospitals including Gandhi Hospital — Secunderabad, District Hospital — King Koti, Gachibowli Hospital, Nature Cure Hospital — Begumpet, Government Nizamia General Hospital — Charminar, Government Ayurveda Hospital — Erragadda, Government Ayurveda Teaching Hospital — Warangal and DK Government Homeo Hospital are earmarked as dedicated coronavirus facilities. Each has a capacity of over 10,000 isolation beds and more than 2000 intensive care unit (ICU) beds. A top GHMC official on Wednesday said that over 39 areas under the Charminar (South Zone) have been turned into “No entry COVID-19 Containment Zones.”

All six circles under Charminar Zone have been fully barricaded with the installation of Containment Clusters. They are Circle 6 Malakpet, Circle 7 Santoshnagar, Circle 8 Chandrayangutta, Circle 9 Charminar, Circle 10 Falaknuma and Circle 11 Rajendra Nagar.

A team of health care officials including police personnel, nodal officers, Sanitation Field Assistants (SFA) and sanitation staff have been deployed near the hotspots to provide essential services for people living in containment zones.

