Dia Mirza’s second marriage with businessman Vaibhav Rekhi on cards

Mumbai: Bollywood actress and a climate change activist Dia Mirza will tie knot with Mumbai-based businessman Vaibhav Rekhi on February 15. The intimate wedding ceremony will take place in the presence of family and close friends only, reports SpotboyE.com.

Who is Vaibhav Rekhi?

Dia Mirza’s rumoured beau Vaibhav Rekhi (Twitter)

Vaibhav Rekhi is a Mumbai-based businessman and lives in Bandra’s Pali Hill area. Like Dia, Vaibhav too was married before, to a well-known yoga instructor, Sunaina Rekhi. The two have a daughter together.

As per reports, Dia Mirza and Vaibhav bonded during the lockdown and have been spending all their time together. In fact, Dia was reportedly living with Rekhi at his Pali Hill residence since then.

Dia Mirza’s first marriage

Dia Mirza and Sahil Sangha

Dia Mirza was earlier married to film producer and writer Sahil Sangha \in October 2014 . However, the duo announced their separation on social media in 2019 after 11 years of togetherness. In an official statement, both Dia and Sahil said, “After 11 years of sharing our lives and being together, we have mutually decided to separate. We remain friends and will continue to be there for each other with love and respect. While our journeys may lead us down different paths, we are forever grateful for the bond that we share with each other.”

And now, according to ongoing buzz, the actress has decided to move ahead in her personal life and enter into the wedlock with Vaibhav on February 15. However, there has been no confirmation from the actress or her spokesperson yet.

On the professional front, Dia Mirza was last seen in Taapsee Pannu starrer Thappad. She is currently shooting for Telugu film ‘Wild Dog’. She is best known for movies like Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein, Tehzeeb, Koi Mere Dil Mein Hai, and Lage Raho Munna Bhai.