Dirilis: Ertugrul earns a spot in ‘Guinness Book of World Records’

Hyderabad: Globally acclaimed Turkish drama Dirilis: Ertugrul or Resurrection: Ertugrul has now achieved another milestone. According to reports, the historical and adventure series has managed to enter the ‘Guinness Book of World Records’ as the best dramatic work to date.

The series Resurrection #Ertugrul enters the encyclopedia #GuinnessWorldRecord as the best dramatic work in the history of global #Drama with views reaching 3 billion and has been translated into 39 #Languages around the world.



The drama illustrates the story of the struggle of Ertugrul Gazi, the father of Osman I, the founder of the Ottoman Empire. The show, which has been translated into nearly 39 languages across the world, stars Engin Altan Duzyatan playing the lead role who has risen to fame worldwide post his stint. So much so that, he has also been appointed as the brand ambassador of a private housing scheme in Islamabad, Pakistan.

Esra Bilgic, who portrayed the roles of Halime Sultan in the drama series, has also achieved huge popularity in India and Pakistan, sweeping fans away with her beauty. Her drool-worthy Instagram posts often take social media by storm.

The Urdu-language version of Ertugrul has also received up more than 240 million views on YouTube alone. It broke the record of most new subscribers in a month on YouTube and is reportedly in the top 50 most viewed channels on the video platform. After being aired on Pakistan Television (PTV), Ertugrul’s YouTube channel too crossed one million subscribers.