Eatala Rajender pens farewell note after being removed as health minister

Hyderabad: Eatala Rajender on Saturday finally responded to him being stripped off the health ministry following alleged land grabbing fiasco.

Rajender’s farewell note took off philosophically by saying that the chief minister has all the powers to do remove him and wished that people would get better health facilities.

Eatala Rajender thanked all those who worked with him closely. “A thank you to everyone who has assisted me as the Minister of Medical and Health department for the past two years, especially for the last 395 days, when everyone worked non-stop everyday, ” he said.

He further wrote, “I would like to thank all the medical health department officials, doctors, nurses, security personnel, sanitary staff, fourth class staff, ANMs working in the villages and Asha workers who bowed their heads and provided corona treatment to the people.”

Eatala was diversed off his portfolio in just 24 hours after allegations of land grab emerged against the latter for expansion of a poultry farm.

Eatala Rajender served as the finance minister of Telangana from 2014 to 2018 and health minister of Telangana state from 2019 to 2021

He represents Huzurabad constituency in the Telangana Legislative assembly from the Telangana Rashtra Samithi.