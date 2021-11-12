Famous German footballer Mesut Ozil has a message for India

Hyderabad: As India made international headlines in the last few weeks for the anti-Muslim violence in Assam and Tripura, and then the targeting of Indian pacer Mohammed Shami post-India-Pakistan T20 cricket World Cup match, famous German footballer Mesut Ozil who plays for the team Arsenal Tweeted out an indirectly highly political message to Indians.

The message was sent in the wake of rising polarization and communal hatred.

“Never hate each other; never be jealous of each other, never think ill of each other; never boycott each other. Always remain brothers unto each other, o servants of Allah,” Ozil wrote with an emoji of the Indian flag alongside other emojis representing Muslims. The animated picture depicted Ozil standing in front of the Jama Masjid, Delhi and praying.

Never hate each other; never be jealous of each other, never think ill of each other; never boycott each other. Always remain brothers unto each other, o servants of Allah 🤲🏼❤️🇮🇳🕌☪️ || अल्हम्दुलिल्लाह || #JummaMubarak #HayirliCumalar pic.twitter.com/tDqqY1Wi2I — Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) November 12, 2021

The was was capioned ”Jumma Mubarak” and “Alhamdulilah(prasie and thanks be to God)” in hindi.