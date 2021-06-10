Five contestants removed from Khatron Ke Khiladi 11

Mumbai: The stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11 is all set to air from July 2021. Hosted by Rohit Shetty, the shooting of the show began last month in Cape Town.

Several Indian celebrities including Rahul Vaidya, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, Abhinav Shukla, Nikki Tamboli, Shweta Tiwari, Aastha Gill, Sourabh Raaj Jain, Varun Sood, Arjun Bijlani, Anushka Sen, Mahek Chahal, Sana Makbul, Vishal Aditya Singh are taking part in this season and we cannot wait to see the episodes of the show.

Earlier it was reported that Vishal Aditya Singh is the first contestant to have been eliminated from the show. Now, according to latest reports, the makers of Khatron Ke Khiladi have conducted mass elimination round removing five contestants from show.

It is being reporte that, Mahek Chahal, Nikki Tamboli, Astha Gill, Sourabh Raaj Jain and Anushka Sen’s journey will reportedly end. However, we will have to wait for the final confirmation.

This is indeed shocking, and we can’t wait to see it all unfold on the small screen.

Meanwhile, all the contestants are having gala time in Cape Town and there social media handles are proof. Many pictures an videos are surfacing online. Everyone seems to have bonded really well during their journey and have become a squad in itself.