Hyderabad: Now Shaheen Bagh comes to Barkas

HYDERABAD: A group of women in Hyderabad’s Barkas staged Shaheen Bagh-like protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Population Register (NPR) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

The 24X7 sit-in protest was started on Friday by women from various walks of life demanding revocation of the CAA and opposed the NPR and the NRC.

The city has seen a series of flash protest by women demonstrators. The activists have been stressing the need to stage continuous protest on the lines of Shaheen Bagh in Delhi and other places in Uttar Pradesh.

Earlier, few burka-clad women, including activists led by Khaleda Parveen Shiba Minai, Mubashiruddin Khurram and other activists were released after being taken into custody during the flash protest in the Mallepally area.

Last month, tension prevailed in the Moghalpura area near the historic Charminar when police detained a few slogans-shouting youth protesting against the police ‘excesses’ under a specially erected tent at a private premises.