19 Apr 2020, Sun
Hyderabad youth lambastes Babita Phogat over anti-Muslim tweets

"Do confront me. If I don't make you realize your status then my name isn't Fahad Maqsusi," said the youth.

Posted by Sana Sikander Updated: April 19, 2020, 11:06 pm IST
Hyderabad youth lambastes Babita Phogat over anti-Muslim tweets
Fahad Maqsusi / Facebook

Riyadh: Fahad Maqsusi, an NRI working in Saudi Arabia and former participant of TV show – Khatron ke Khiladi – has been in news for criticizing anchor ‘Rubika Liyaqath’ for biased journalism.

Hyderabad youth confronts Rubika on her ‘biased’ journalism

Maqsusi has now denounced Babita Phogat, an Indian female wrestler, over her anti-Muslim tweets. Phogat had attacked Muslims for spread of COVID-19 and tweeted “Phailaa Hoga Chimkaadadh (bats) Se Tumhare WahaaN. Hamaare YahaaN to Jaahil SuwwaroN (pigs) se phail raha hai”

Babita Phogat aapney zeher na ugla hotha tho aapko aapki auqaat hum b naa yaad dilathey.🙏🙏

Posted by Fahad Maqsusi on Saturday, April 18, 2020

Maqsusi said: “Do confront me. If I don’t make you realize your “status” then my name isn’t Fahad Maqsusi.”

I am no Zaira Wasim: Babita Phogat after anti-Muslim tweets

Maqsusi reminded Phogat about the person behind the largest donation to combat pandemic – Azim Premji – who donated Rs. 1,125 Cr is a Muslim.

Wipro, Azim Premji foundation commit Rs 1,125 cr to fight COVID

“Yousuf Khaja Hameed, chairman of Cipla Pharmaceutical, the company which is manufacturing drugs to fight Covid is a Muslim,” said Maqsusi.

Saba Naqvi bashes hate-mongers

“Nadeem Rehman, who built Covid test kits which costs lesser than Rs.500 is a Muslim”

Meet Nadeem Rahman who develops low-cost coronavirus testing kit

He also mentioned Salman Khan and Shahrukh Khan who contributed in efforts to help needy in times of pandemic.

Babita Phogat

The wrestler had entered politics by joining the Bharatiya Janata Party in 2019 and is in news since April 15 for bashing Muslims thru’ her tweets.

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

