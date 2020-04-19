Hyderabad youth lambastes Babita Phogat over anti-Muslim tweets

Riyadh: Fahad Maqsusi, an NRI working in Saudi Arabia and former participant of TV show – Khatron ke Khiladi – has been in news for criticizing anchor ‘Rubika Liyaqath’ for biased journalism.

Maqsusi has now denounced Babita Phogat, an Indian female wrestler, over her anti-Muslim tweets. Phogat had attacked Muslims for spread of COVID-19 and tweeted “Phailaa Hoga Chimkaadadh (bats) Se Tumhare WahaaN. Hamaare YahaaN to Jaahil SuwwaroN (pigs) se phail raha hai”

Babita Phogat aapney zeher na ugla hotha tho aapko aapki auqaat hum b naa yaad dilathey.🙏🙏 Posted by Fahad Maqsusi on Saturday, April 18, 2020

Shameless @BabitaPhogat knew representing India didn't give even 2% of fame what @AmirKhan a Muslim brought to her. Therefore decided spewing venom against #Muslims to not only regain fading popularity but also fulfill the criteria of getting a good position in @BJP4India — Fahad Maqsusi (@FahadMaqsusi) April 19, 2020

Maqsusi said: “Do confront me. If I don’t make you realize your “status” then my name isn’t Fahad Maqsusi.”

Maqsusi reminded Phogat about the person behind the largest donation to combat pandemic – Azim Premji – who donated Rs. 1,125 Cr is a Muslim.

“Yousuf Khaja Hameed, chairman of Cipla Pharmaceutical, the company which is manufacturing drugs to fight Covid is a Muslim,” said Maqsusi.

“Nadeem Rehman, who built Covid test kits which costs lesser than Rs.500 is a Muslim”

He also mentioned Salman Khan and Shahrukh Khan who contributed in efforts to help needy in times of pandemic.

Babita Phogat

The wrestler had entered politics by joining the Bharatiya Janata Party in 2019 and is in news since April 15 for bashing Muslims thru’ her tweets.

यदि आप बबीता फोगाट को सपोर्ट करते हैं तो उन तक यह बात जरूर पहुंचा दीजिए और उनको बोलिए ध्यान से कान खोल कर सुन लें। pic.twitter.com/gqec3lQwPE — Babita Phogat (@BabitaPhogat) April 17, 2020

