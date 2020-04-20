Indian envoy warns its citizens in UAE over ‘anti-Islamic’ posts

Men who attended the Nizamuddin Markaz congregation being taken to quarantine centres in Agartala on April 1 (Photo: PTI)

DUBAI: Indian Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Monday warned its countrymen over “Islamophobic” posts blaming Muslims for the spread of coronavirus pandemic.

Taking note of the growing complaints, Pavan Kapoor took to Twitter to say that “India and UAE share value of non-discrimination on any grounds”.

Further warning its citizens living in the Gulf nations, he added, “Discrimination is against our moral fabric and the rule of law. Indian nationals in the UAE should always remember this.”

India and UAE share the value of non-discrimination on any grounds. Discrimination is against our moral fabric and the Rule of law. Indian nationals in the UAE should always remember this. https://t.co/8Ui6L9EKpc — Amb Pavan Kapoor (@AmbKapoor) April 20, 2020

Kapoor’s response came a day after PM Modi’s tweet that emphasised that “Covid-19 does not see race, religion, colour, caste, creed, language or borders before striking. Our response and conduct thereafter should attach primacy to unity and brotherhood.”

OIC condemns vicious campaign

The warning to Indian citizens in the Gulf nations came after Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission (IPHRC) of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), on Sunday had condemned “the unrelenting vicious Islamophobic campaign in India maligning Muslims for spread of Covid-19 as well as their negative profiling in media subjecting them to discrimination and violence with impunity.”

1/2 #OIC-IPHRC condemns the unrelenting vicious #Islamophobic campaign in #India maligning Muslims for spread of #COVID-19 as well as their negative profiling in media subjecting them to discrimination & violence with impunity. — OIC-IPHRC (@OIC_IPHRC) April 19, 2020

In another tweet, IPHR, the federation of 57 Muslim nations, urged the Indian government to take “urgent steps to stop the growing tide of Islamophobia in India and protect the rights of its persecuted Muslim minority” as per its obligations under international Human Rights law.

2/2 #OIC-IPHRC urges the #Indian Govt to take urgent steps to stop the growing tide of #Islamophobia in India and protect the rights of its persecuted #Muslim minority as per its obligations under int"l HR law. — OIC-IPHRC (@OIC_IPHRC) April 19, 2020

Arab nations speak out

Several prominent Arab nations including a member of UAE’s royal family have expressed outrage at the vilification of Indian Muslims.

Last week, Princess Hend Al Qassimi warned that “anyone that is openly racist and discriminatory in the UAE will be fined and made to leave the country.”

