Indian Idol 12: ‘Great Grand Finale’ to run for 12 hrs; know who reached TOP 5

Mumbai: For the first time in the history of Indian television, the much-awaited grand finale of Indian Idol 12 will run for 12 hours. Titled ‘The Greatest Grand Finale Ever’, the show will air from noon till midnight on August 15. The makers of the show are leaving no stone unturned to create abuzz among the audience and make it a grand success.

The Great Grand Finale of Indian Idol 12

Sony TV official made a mega announcement on its social media page with a video that featured the top six finalists–Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Nihal Tauro, Mohd Danish, Shanmukhapriya and Sayli Kamble.

“Iss aakhri jung mein aakhir kaun le jayega #IndianIdol ka khitaab? Dekhna mat bhooliyega #IndianIdol2020 ka 12 ghante ka mega finale, #TheGreatestGrandFinaleEver, 15th August ko dopahar 12 baje se raat 12 baje tak, sirf Sony par!,” the caption read.

As the finale episode of Indian Idol 12 is scheduled on India’s Independence Day, the top 6 contestants are expected to sing a few patriotic numbers along with the past contestants who were a part of the show. As per latest update, Bollywood actors Kiara Advani and Siddharth Malhotra are expected to join the finale to promote their upcoming film Shershaah.

Sayli Kamble eliminated?

The semi-finale of Indian Idol 12 will be held this weeked. The special episode will see filmmaker Karan Johar as the special guest. To make things more exciting, there will be an elimination as well, giving us all the Top 5 finalists of this season, who will then battle it out in the grand finale to be held on August 15, 2021.

According to Bollywood Life report, it is Sayli Kamble who will be eliminated, leaving Pawandeep, Arunita, Danish, Nihal and Shanmukha Priya in the top 5 who will battle to lift the trophy. However, we have to wait till the episode to air to know who got eliminated from the race to finale.

Who do you want to see as the winner of Indian Idol 12? Let us know in the comments sections. Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Indian Idol 12.