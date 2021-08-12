Internship opportunity for Indian students at Expo 2020 Dubai

Abu Dhabi: Indian students in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) can participate and work in the India pavilion at Expo-2020 Dubai through a 14-day internship program.

The federation of Indian chambers of commerce and industry (FICCI), an industry body from India, has invited applications from Indian students residing in the UAE between the ages of 16-25 to apply for the internship program at the consulate general of India, Dubai.

Interested students can apply for this internship before August 13 via the website.

Students must upload their CVs and provide basic details about their accommodation and educational qualifications. Selected candidates will then be called for an interview at the Indian consulate on August 14.

All participating students will receive a certificate of appreciation at the end of the two-week internship and earn experience.

Also Read Expo 2020 participants can enter UAE from flight suspension list

With the participation of 192 countries in the event, the Expo-2020 in UAE is already causing a buzz in the local and international labor market.

The first world Expo to be held in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA), Expo 2020, runs from October 1 2021 to March 31 2022 and invites millions to join in the creation of a new world in six months’ celebration of creativity, innovation, human progress and culture.

Also Read UAE residents from India no longer need to carry COVID jab report

According to the latest safety circular issued by the UAE general civil aviation authority (GCAA), international participants, exhibitors and employees of Expo 2020 Dubai sponsored by event organizers are allowed to enter the UAE from the respective countries.

The UAE will host the event in light of strict precautionary measures against the COVID-19 virus