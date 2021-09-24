Jobs in Hyderabad: Sitel invites applications from freshers

Hyderabad: Are you looking for customer service representative jobs in Hyderabad? If yes, apply for the openings at Sitel, a US-based company.

As per the details of the openings, Sitel Hyderabad is hiring for International Technical Support Voice Process.

In order to be eligible for the openings, the qualification of the candidates must be intermediate or graduate. The minimum and maximum age limits for the openings are 18 and 35 years respectively.

Apart from it, the candidates must have good spoken skills in English. They should be comfortable to work in all shifts.

Although call center experience will be an added advantage, freshers are eligible for the openings.

The selected candidates will have to work for five days a week (Two weekly offs will be rotational). They will be provided home pickup and drop.

The rounds of interview are

JAM HR Voice and Accent Tech Test Operations Round.

All the rounds will be conducted over telephonic or Skype.

Interested and eligible can apply online (click here).

Work from Home

Meanwhile, the Work from Home model is likely to end as companies in Hyderabad are considering the Work from Office model due to a fall in COVID-19 cases in the State. Even the current openings in Sital have mentioned that the selected candidates should be okay to work from the office.

Almost all companies in Hyderabad have followed work from home model since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.