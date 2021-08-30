Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Rahul Vaidya to be removed; Know who reached TOP 3

Mumbai: The stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 has managed to keep the audience intrigued ever since it was announced. It has seen several daring contestants who have been grabbing eyeballs with their amazing performance. Anushka Sen got eliminated on Sunday.

Following this, Divyanka Tripathi, Shweta Tiwari, Arjun Bijlani, Vishal Aditya Singh, Rahul Vaidya, Sana Makbul, Abhinav Shukla and Varun Sood are left in the show.

As the show is approaching towards its finale with each passing day, many speculations about the finalists and probable winner are doing rounds on internet.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 TOP 3

According to latest reports, Divyanka Tripathi, Arjun Bijlani and Vishal Aditya Singh will be the top three finalists of the show. This means Rahul Vaidya, who is believed to be one of the strong contenders on the show might get evicted. Television and Film critic Salil Arunkumar Sand took to social media claiming the same. He also mentioning that the finale episode will be shot in the second week of September. However, there is no confirmation of the same so far.

Vishal Aditya Singh, Divyanka Tripathi and Arjun Bijlani (Instagram)

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 winner

Earlier there were reports that Arjun Bijlani has won show. In a video that went viral on social media, Rakhi Sawant was seen revealing about the winner of the show while speaking to shutterbugs in Mumbai. However, we will have to wait till the finale episode to know who grabbed the trophy.

KKK 11 contestants list

An interesting ensemble of contestants who took part in Khatron Ke Khiladi include–Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, Shweta Tiwari, Varun Sood, Vishal Aditya Singh, Abhinav Shukla, Rahul Vidya, Nikki Tamboli, Astha Gill, Mahekk Chahal, Sana Makbul, Arjun Bijlani, Anushka Sen and Sourabh Raj Jain.

The shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, which took place in Cape Town, South Africa was wrapped up on June 21 this year.