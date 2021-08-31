Khatron Ke Khiladi: List of winners from season 1 to 10

Mumbai: The ongoing season of the most-watched stunt-based reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi is creating much hype among audience. With each day passing, the competition is getting tougher and all the contestants — Divyanka Tripathi, Shweta Tiwari, Arjun Bijlani, Vishal Aditya Singh, Rahul Vaidya, Sana Makbul, Abhinav Shukla and Varun Sood — are trying their best to win the race.

Khatron Ke Khiladi was first launched as Fear Factor India on Sony TV and it got shifted to Colors TV and was relaunched as Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi in 2008. The format of the show sees a set of challenging tasks that the contestants have to perform in order to get to the next level.

While there’s a lot of buzz around who will bag the trophy this time, here’s taking a look at winners of past seasons.

Khatron Ke Khiladi previous winners

SEASON WINNER NAME 1. Nethra Raghuraman 2. Anushka Manchanda 3. Shabir Ahluwalia 4. Aarti Chhabria 5. Rajneesh Duggal 6. Aashish Chaudhary 7. Sidharth Shukla 8. Shantanu Maheshwari 9. Punit Pathak 10. Karishma Tanna

Hosted by filmmaker Rohit Shetty, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 has 8 contestants left in the show including — Divyanka Tripathi, Shweta Tiwari, Arjun Bijlani, Vishal Aditya Singh, Rahul Vaidya, Sana Makbul, Abhinav Shukla and Varun Sood. Anushka Sen got eliminated last week.

