Media bashing of TJ continues ignoring violation by other groups

New Delhi: The Markaz Nizamuddin is in the news, not for any good reason. Most of the media outlets in India calling the Markaz of Tablighi Jamaat as the Centre of spreading coronavirus in India. For them it is a jihad, the holy war, unleashed by the Muslims of India against other fellow Indians. Perhaps, that is the reason why it is said that hate of a community is more dangerous than any other evil.

Let us have a look at the background.

The Tablighi Jamaat congregation was organized between 15 and 17 March. The congregation was attended by more than 2,000 people. Among them were 824 foreigners.

Until that time the government of India had not declared any policy on the epidemic because it was not an epidemic for the government.

India declared nationwide lockdown on March 24.

In spite of the declaration of lockdown, various religious congregations were held across the country.

Ram Navmi

Giving thumbs down to social distancing norms prescribed by the government during the nationwide lockdown period, Ram Navami was celebrated by thousands of devotees chanting the most popular slogan “Jai Shri Ram” and assembling in temples in various parts of the country, especially West Bengal.

Police officials were quite nice to the devotees and asked them politely to return home after the puja.

Devotees in Ayodhya

The inner lanes and temples, including the Hanuman Garhi temple, had devotees violating the strict social distancing norms in Ayodhya though the government had imposed restrictions in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. Also in violation were policemen who stood in clusters at various points, instead of ensuring that their orders were followed.

Yogi at Ayodhya

In the early hours of 25 March, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath participated in the morning ritual to shift the idol of Lord Ram to a temporary structure made of fibre inside the Ramjanmabhoomi in Ayodhya.

At least 60 people attended the ritual including Ayodhya’s district magistrate, senior government officials and the police chief.

अयोध्या करती है आह्वान…



भव्य राम मंदिर के निर्माण का पहला चरण आज सम्पन्न हुआ, मर्यादा पुरुषोत्तम प्रभु श्री राम त्रिपाल से नए आसन पर विराजमान…



मानस भवन के पास एक अस्थायी ढांचे में 'रामलला' की मूर्ति को स्थानांतरित किया।



भव्य मंदिर के निर्माण हेतु ₹11 लाख का चेक भेंट किया.

The Chief Minister does not seems to be concerned about people's lives at a time when world is fighting is pandemic, this man thinks it's a usual business for him.

Yogi Adityanath offered prayers at Ram Janam Bhoomi (Ayodhya) with 20 other people this morning.



Elsewhere, common people were arrested for violating lockdown. — PuNsTeR™ (@Pun_Starr) March 25, 2020

He is not following PM Modi 21days lock down decision why?

Vaishno Devi pilgrims

Nearly 400 people were stranded in the Vaishno Devi Temple. They were safely sheltered in Jammu city.

However, Sushma Chauhan, district magistrate Jammu said because of the cancellation of trains, many people could not go back home and they are safely sheltered in Jammu city by the district administration.

Devotees at Tirupati Temple

According to a report of ABP Live devotees were reaching in large numbers to offer prayers at the temple. Some devotees are wearing masks to avoid the virus.

Comparing the situation with the Holy places of Muslims in Makkah and Madina the report said that amid lockdown, those places seemed deserted. “Devotees are nowhere to be seen at these holy places. The holy places are empty amid coronavirus outbreak in the world,” the channel said.

Another religious rally

A video from Madhya Pradesh which is going around on social media shows a woman swinging and claiming “Devi” appeared in public, another ABP Live report said.

Later more people gathered around her, breaking social distancing norms. No police officials were seen to control the goings on. This incident took place on 1 April amid nationwide lockdown.

Sikh fair in Punjab

The 70-year-old Guru Baldev Singh returned from a trip to Europe’s virus epicenter Italy and Germany and went on rounds of preaching in more than a dozen villages in Punjab.

Nineteen people who came in contact with the preacher have already tested positive for the virus, said Vinay Bublani, a senior local police official.

Kanika Kapoor’s party following her trip to London

‘Babydoll’ singer Kanika Kapoor has tested positive for the coronavirus for the fifth time consecutively. Kapoor had reportedly gone to Mumbai after returning from London on March 9, post which, she attended a bash in Lucknow. She tested positive for Covid-19 for the first time on March 20.

FIR against Maulana Saad Kandhalvi

The police had registered a single case against any person in the events mentioned earlier. But it was quick to register FIR against the Tablighi Jamaat leader, Maulana Saad Kandhalvi for organizing the congregational event.

Jamaat denies allegations

Tablighi Jamaat denied the accusations that it had broken social distancing laws, saying it was forced to accommodate visitors stranded by the lockdown announced by PM Narendra Modi on March 24, with just four hours’ notice.

Press Release of Jamaat authorities

The authorities of Tableeghi Jamaat have issued a press release in which they have said that they had already informed about the stranded members in the markaz and sought police help for the arrangement of transportation for these people.

Diversion from migrant issue

The Nizamuddin Markaz and Tableeghi event have given an opportunity to the BJP government and the media to divert the issue of tens of thousands of migrant workers who had been stranded at railway and bus stations. There is no transport system available for them to go to their homes. And there is no money with them to feed their families that include little children.

