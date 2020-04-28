Mosque vandalise, muezzin attack for giving azaan in UP

Screenshot of the mosque in Gorakhpur's Bankata village vandalised by goons

GORAKHPUR: A mosque in Gorakhpur‘s Bankata village was vandalised and the muezzin was attacked by goons for allegedly giving azaan on a loudspeaker amid lockdown.

According to Hindustan Times reports, the incident took place on Sunday afternoon under Sikriganj police station limit of the district.

The trouble begin when the 35-year-old Muezzin Abdul Rahman gave the azaan. As soon as the muezzin concluded the call to prayer, five to six people barged into the mosque and created ruckus.

The attackers thrashed the muezzin and also allegedly desecrated the Holy Quran and also broke the sound box of the loudspeaker.

The muezzin sustained minor injuries.

In a video, eyewitness Sonu Ali said police give permission that only three people can offer prayers but only two people came.

Ali said after hearing the commotion, he locked the attackers by closing the door and informed police.

In the meantime, the attackers came out of the mosque an began abusing and threaten him with dire consequences and went away.

Later on, they came with some more men and attacked Ali. When his’s father Azmat Ali, 50, rushed to his help, the goons also beaten Azmath who suffered severe head injuries and fracture.

The attackers then fled the scene. This led to communal tension in the locality.

Upon getting the information, police rushed to site and appeal to maintain harmony.

“People from both the sides are ready for a compromise and have assured us that such incident will not reoccur,” said Jatashankar, station house officer, Sikriganj police station.

