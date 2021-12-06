On Babri demolition anniversary, Wasim Rizvi converts to Hinduism

Former member and Chairman of Uttar Pradesh’s Shia Central Waqf Board Wasim Rizvi has quit Islam and converted to Hinduism in presence of hate-spewing priest Yati Narsinghanand on Monday.

His new name will be Jitendra Narayan Singh Tyagi. It is important to note that “Tyagi” converted to Hinduism on the anniversary of the horrific demolition of Babri Masjid which took place in 1992.

As per a LiveHindustan report, Wasim Rizvi formally converted to Hinduism on Monday, December 6. In connection with his conversion, he offered milk to the Shiva Linga installed at Dasna Devi temple in Ghaziabad as part of the ritual. The ceremony was conducted in the presence of head priest Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati, infamous for his Hindutva/Islamophobic views.

Recently, Wasim Rizvi in his will, said that after his death he should be cremated according to Hindu customs. He also said that Yati Narsinghanand will be in charge of alighting his pyre.

After making objectionable comments against Prophet Muhammad, Rizvi has also filed a petition in Supreme Court to remove some verses of the Quran. However, his petition was rejected and the apex court fined him 50,000.

Rizvi has also released a book in November titled “Muhammad”, in which he made blasphemous statements against the Prophet. The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) filed a complaint against Wasim Rizvi for blasphemy and asked for strict action.