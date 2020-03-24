Panic-buying at stores after PM’s lockdown announcement

NEW DELHI: Soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown starting Tuesday midnight to prevent the spread of coronavirus, people in the national capital went into a panic buying mode.

Despite the Prime Minister tweeting that there will be no shortage of essential goods amid the lockdown, shops selling such products were flooded with people.

Chemist shops too saw a rise in the numbers of customers and apart from medicines, Dettol and sanitisers were in high demand.

Radhey Shyam, a general store owner in South Delhi’s Neb Sarai area, said, “We saw a massive footfall in the last half an hour with people mainly demanding milk and bread.”

“Cigarettes were also in high demand and we had to sell them at much higher prices because we aren’t receiving fresh stock and even if we do, they are overcharged,” he added.

People were also seen buying fruits and vegetables which were being sold at higher rates. For instance, a dozen of bananas were being sold for around Rs 70. The customers tried to bargain but to no avail.

Also Read PM Modi announces 21-day nationwide lockdown from midnight

While announcing the nationwide lockdown in his address to the nation on Tuesday evening, Modi said that this was an essential step to fight coronavirus decisively. He added that saving the lives of people was a priority now.

“With folded hands, I request you to stay put wherever you are,” Modi said. He added that he was mindful of the economic ramifications of the decision, which he termed a smaller concern at the moment.

The Prime Minister warned that if people don’t follow a complete lockdown for the coming 21 days, the nation will go back 21 years and many families will be devastated.

Source: IANS

Get the latest updates in Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.