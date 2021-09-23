Revealed! Here’s why Samantha, Naga Chaitanya are heading for divorce

Hyderabad: The adorable couple down south Akkineni Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu have been the talk of the town for a while now following the outbreak of rumors hinting at the couple’s divorce.

Amid the chaotic circulation of the news, neither of the actors nor their teams gave an official statement on it. It is all a guessing game and sources seem to have found out the reason for the rift.

It all started when Samantha changed her name to just “S” on her social media accounts. Post which it was also reported that the couple weren’t staying together anymore.

Samantha is known for her looks and has been doing a number of photoshoots off late. She tasted a huge success post The Family Man season 2 as she was lauded for her portrayal of a fierce and bold character.

According Times of India report, Samantha’s glamorous roles and photoshoots did not bode well with her in-laws, post which Naga Chaitanya had asked her to cut it down. Nagarjuna had reportedly recommended her to follow his wife Amala and lead a less outgoing life.

The couple had continuous discussions with the family on the same issue and what came up was not so pleasant for their fans. Sources informed the newsportal that the couple are surely heading for divorce and the process might take a 2-3 month time.

Reportedly, the actress will be getting a whopping 50 crore rupees as alimony and is likely to shift her base to Mumbai from Hyderabad.

However, an official word from Akkineni’s family and Samantha is still awaited.