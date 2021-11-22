Sana Khan is in love with Hyderabad; visits Taj Falaknuma Palace

Hyderabad: The luxurious and the royal Taj Falaknuma Palace is undoubtedly one of the favourite places amongst our tinsel town stars. We often see celebs visiting this place here for a holiday or some royal photoshoot or a big fat wedding.

It can be recalled that Salman Khan had picked Taj Falaknuma Palace in Hyderabad as a venue for his sister Arpita Khan‘s wedding. And Alia Bhatt was spotted once holidaying at the opulent hotel with her entire family.

Latest star to visit the palace is former actress Sana Khan. She, along with her husband Mufti Anas, on Monday visited Taj Falaknuma Palace. Taking to Instagram, Sana shared a beautiful reel where the couple can be seen arriving at the lavish palace in horse-drawn carriage. They were welcomed up the grand staircase into this five-star luxury hotel with a shower of rose petals.

Sharing the video, Sana wrote, “Taj Falaknuma palace 🥰♥️ #sanakhan #anassaiyad #sanaanas #hyderabad #sobeautiful #alhamdulillah.” Going by the clip, it seems like Sana Khan and Anas are completely in love with the City Of Nawabs and Pearls, Hyderabad. Watch it below:

On Saturday, Sana Khan celebrated her first wedding anniversary with Anas. Sharing a happy picture on Instagram, she penned, “I pray for your Deen and Akhirah and everything in between just like I pray for mine. I pray for you just like I’m praying for myself, because what I want for myself I want for you♥️ You lead me closer to Allah & not the sin you were worth the wait 🥺 Shaadi ki pehli salgira khoob mubarak ho @anas_saiyad20 ♥️ Can’t wait for the photo background to turn into real one for us soon 🤲🏻. In Sha Allah.”

Sana Khan had quit the glamorous world of entertainment in 2020 citing the religious reasons. She had deleted every image of herself from her IG handle which had connected her to showbiz. Soon after that, her decision of marrying had come as a shocker to her all her fans.