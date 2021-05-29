Saudi Arabia lifts travel ban from UAE, ten other countries

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on Saturday announced the entry of travelers arriving from eleven countries that it imposed to curb the spread of COVID-19 starting from May 30, the Saudi press agency reported.

Travelers from the United Arab Emirates, Germany, the United States, Ireland, Italy, Portugal, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Switzerland, France and Japan, will be allowed entry from Sunday 1 am, SPA reported, quoting an Interior Ministry source.

Travelers arriving from these countries will be subject to institutional quarantine procedures if required.

It is mandatory for all unvaccinated travelers to adhere to institutional quarantine procedures for a period of 7 days and to obtain a valid health insurance policy to cover the risks of the COVID-19.

The move came based on the Public Health Authority’s report on the epidemiological situation in a number of declared countries, which showed stability and effectiveness in controlling the COVID-19 pandemic in some of these countries.

In February, the state suspended entry from 20 countries, excluding diplomats, Saudi nationals, medical staff and their families, to help stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

The 20 countries which were suspended were Argentina, the UAE, France, Germany, the US, Indonesia, India, Japan, Ireland, Italy, Pakistan, Brazil, Portugal, the UK, Turkey, South Africa, Sweden, the Swiss Confederation, Lebanon, and Egypt.

The ban also included expatriates from other countries who had crossed any of the twenty countries during the 14 days prior to applying to enter Saudi Arabia.

The Saudi authorities lifted the suspension of citizens’ travel abroad and announced the opening of the land, air and sea ports from May 17.

Earlier in this month, Saudi Arabia warned citizens against traveling to 13 countries without permission due to security concerns and instability in several countries, while the COVID-19 pandemic continued and new strains of the virus spread to some other countries.

The general authority of civil aviation (GACA) also called on travelers to adhere to the procedures that must be followed and to follow the developments of the mechanism and the institutional quarantine procedures.