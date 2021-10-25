Sehwag sides with bowler Mohammed Shami after hate-campaign

Hyderabad: Following a wave of criticism for his dog whistle tweet, veteran Indian cricket player Virendra Sehwag has now tweeted in support of Mohammed Shami who has been targeted online for his religious identity by Indians.

He tweeted “the online attack on Mohammad Shami is shocking and we stand by him. He is a champion and anyone who wears the India cap has India in their hearts is far more than an online mob. With you Shami. Agle match mein dikado jalwa.”

Earlier the former Indian cricketers took to Twitter after Pakistan’s 10 wicket win over India in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, to react to firecrackers being used in celebrations in some parts of the country and received online criticism for it.