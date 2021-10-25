Sehwag sides with bowler Mohammed Shami after hate-campaign

By News Desk|   Published: 25th October 2021 5:00 pm IST
Sehwag appeals for peace after alleged clash between Dhoni, Rohit fans

Hyderabad: Following a wave of criticism for his dog whistle tweet, veteran Indian cricket player Virendra Sehwag has now tweeted in support of Mohammed Shami who has been targeted online for his religious identity by Indians.

He tweeted “the online attack on Mohammad Shami is shocking and we stand by him. He is a champion and anyone who wears the India cap has India in their hearts is far more than an online mob. With you Shami. Agle match mein dikado jalwa.”

Earlier the former Indian cricketers took to Twitter after Pakistan’s 10 wicket win over India in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, to react to firecrackers being used in celebrations in some parts of the country and received online criticism for it.

MS Education Academy

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button