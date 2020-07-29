UAE: Indian Consulate announces new rules for emergency services

This facility is only for emergency requirements of travel documents such as passports, emergency certificates and visas, only for exceptional cases, the mission clarified.

visa

DUBAI: The Indian Consulate in Dubai has announced conditions and prerequisites to be fulfilled by expats seeking emergency services on holidays, it was reported.

In a statement issued on Monday, the mission stated that it will remain open during all holidays (including Friday and Saturday) from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. to address emergency requirements of the general public with effect from August 1, reports Gulf News.

This will continue till December 31.

On assuming office on July 19, the new Consul General of India in Dubai Aman Puri had announced the mission would open on all holidays from August 1 to provide emergency services for two hours.

The mission advised Indian expats that before going to the consulate for any emergency service, they should call its 24×7 helpline numbers to ascertain prerequisites of supporting documents for these services.

Besides this, the mission said labour cases and other distress cases requiring emergency interventions on part of the consulate can also approach the mission during these hours.

