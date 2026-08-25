15 pc dip in Indian students seeking UG admission in US: Report

Amid tightening of immigration policies, the number of Indian students seeking admission in US colleges witnessed a 15 per cent decline in 2025-26 over the previous year, a report by a non-profit organisation representing over 1,100 institutions said.

A report released by the Common App shows that although application volume for undergraduate admission in the upcoming 2026-27 academic year rose overall, the number of international applicants through March 1 fell 10 per cent, the steepest decline on record.

The report recorded a 15 per cent decrease in applicants from India — the top source for international students in the US. Earlier, a report by an organisation of educators had said that stricter visa rules and uncertain policy are expected to lead to up to 1.1 lakh fewer registrations of international students in US colleges and universities in Fall 2026.

According to the report by NAFSA and research firm JB International, the registration of international students in Fall 2025-26 was an estimated 11.69 lakh, which has declined this year to 10.57 lakh.

India is the largest source of international students in the US, with over 3.63 lakh enrolling for different courses in the 2024-25 academic year. According to the report, international students contributed USD 41.77 billion to the local economy in the Fall 2025-26. The same number is projected to be at 38.37 billion in 2026-27.

In July, the US government notified new rules eliminating traditional “duration of status” for student and visitor visas, capping the stays at four years, which is the usual duration of an academic course.

The US is also considering a USD 100,000 fee on foreign students who wish to use the Optional Practical Training program to work in the United States after their graduation.