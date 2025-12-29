17-yr-olds attack man with sickles, record video of assault

Chennai: Police apprehended four minors on Sunday, December 28, for brutally attacking a 34-year-old man from Maharashtra with sickles and recording the video of the assault in Tamil Nadu’s Chennai.

The incident took place on the evening of December 26 near the railway quarters close to the Tiruttani railway station.

Acting on a public alert, police personnel rushed to the spot and rescued the victim, identified as Suraj of Kolhapur district in Maharashtra, who had sustained multiple cut injuries. He was given first aid at a local government hospital and later shifted to the Tiruvallur Government Hospital for further treatment, the police told news agency PTI.

Based on a complaint, the Tiruttani police registered a case and launched an investigation. Surveillance footage from cameras near the railway station and a video clip showing the assailants threatening the victim with a knife on a train bound for Tiruttani were examined, police said.

Preliminary inquiries revealed that the four juveniles, all aged 17 and residents of Nemili near Tiruttani, were intoxicated at the time of the incident. They allegedly recorded a video of themselves holding a knife to Suraj’s neck inside the train. The victim was also dragged to a secluded area near the railway quarters and was attacked, as he resisted inside the train.

Viewer discretion advised; disturbing content.

The accused reportedly shared the assault footage on social media platforms in an attempt to gain online attention, investigators added.

Police have booked a case against them on charges of criminal intimidation and attempt to murder. Additionally, they were produced before the authorities and sent to the Chengalpattu Government Observation Home on Sunday.

The incident drew widespread outrage across the nation, with Karti Chidambaram, a Tamil Nadu Congress MP, demanding strict action against the accused.

“I reiterate my earlier demand, Time has come for the @tnpoliceoffl to prove its mettle. A statewide “Show of Force” operation is needed immediately. Massive checking of all vehicles plying the roads & identity checks must be done. All history sheeters must be required to report to the nearest police station thrice a week. Public must be made to feel safe,” Chidambaram wrote on X.