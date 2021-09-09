Bigg Boss 15: Reem Shaikh to enter show? Here’s full list of contestants

Mumbai: Karan Johar-hosted Bigg Boss OTT is just 15 days away from its finale. Fans are excited to know who will win the battle and enter Salman Khan’s show Bigg Boss season 15. Along with top contestants from BB OTT, a few other Indian celebrities will also take part in BB 15. Many known names like Arjun Bijlani, Mohsin Khan, Surbhi Chandna and others are being speculated who are likely be a part of the show.

Reem Shaikh in Bigg Boss 15

The latest participant’s name which has been added to the tentative list is TV actress Reem Shaikh. Yes, you read that right, as per rumours doing rounds Tujhse Hai Raabta actress Reem has been approached by the makers.

As per a report in SpotBoyE, a source was quoted saying, “Since longtime makers were in discussion with Reem for participating in the show. Though she had not shown interest as she was busy with her show Tujhse Hai Raabta. However, now that the show has gone off air in July, the actress has made up her mind and will be seen as a contestant now.”

If this report turns out to be true then, the 18-year-old actress will be making a smashing entry in the controversial reality.

Meanwhile, take a look at the tentative list of contestants who are expected to take part in Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 15. The below list is according to various entertainment portals. However, the final official list is yet to be announced.

Bigg Boss 15 contestants list

Mohsin Khan Disha Vakani Anushka Dandekar Amit Tandon Arjun Bijlani Rhea Chakraborty Neha Marda Sanaya Irani Gulki Joshi Surbhi Chandna Reem Shaikh

Talking about Bigg Boss 15, this season, the show is going to be ‘hatke’ as the makers have introduced a new theme, ‘Jungle’, wherein contestants will first have to cross this forest to enter the house.

Bigg Boss OTT

Contestants who are locked inside the Bigg Boss OTT house are Shamita Shetty, Pratik Sehajpal, Divya Agarwal, Neha Bhasin, Raqesh Bapat and Nishant Bhat. Urfi Javed, Ridhima Pandit, Karan Nath, Zeeshan Khan, Millind Gaba and Akshara Singh have been eliminated.

Who do you think is current ‘over-the-top’ contestant in Bigg Boss OTT and who will make it to Salman Khan’s show? Let us know in the comments section below.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss OTT and Bigg Boss 15.