BJP MLC faces non-bailable warrant over remarks against Kalaburagi DC

Bengaluru: A Bengaluru court has issued a non-bailable arrest warrant against BJP MLC N Ravikumar for repeatedly failing to appear before it in connection with a case registered over allegedly derogatory and communally provocative remarks against Kalaburagi Deputy Commissioner Fouzia Taranum.

The warrant was issued by 42nd Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Sandeep Patil after Ravikumar remained absent despite summons being served in the case. The matter relates to remarks allegedly made by the BJP legislator during a protest in Kalaburagi last year.

Following the remarks, the Station Bazaar police in Kalaburagi registered an FIR against Ravikumar. The case was subsequently brought before the Bengaluru court for proceedings. The court had issued summons directing the MLC to appear and face the proceedings.

However, Ravikumar did not appear before the court, prompting the magistrate to take a stricter view of his continued absence and issue the non-bailable warrant.

The BJP MLC had earlier approached the Karnataka High Court seeking quashing of the criminal proceedings initiated against him. However, the High Court declined to grant an interim stay on the case, allowing the proceedings before the lower court to continue.

With the High Court refusing interim relief and the accused failing to appear before the trial court despite summons, the ACMM court has now issued the non-bailable warrant.

The case stems from a protest held in Kalaburagi during which Ravikumar allegedly made remarks against Deputy Commissioner Fouzia Taranum. The comments subsequently triggered controversy, with complaints being filed against the BJP legislator.

The police had registered the case under provisions relating to allegedly offensive and communally provocative statements. The allegations against Ravikumar are yet to be established before a court.

The latest development comes amid heightened political tensions in Karnataka, with the BJP and ruling Congress frequently clashing over issues involving law and order, government officials and political statements.

The issuance of a non-bailable warrant does not amount to a conviction. It is a court process intended to secure the appearance of an accused who has failed to comply with summons or court directions.

The court’s order is now expected to put pressure on Ravikumar to appear before the magistrate and participate in the proceedings. The next course of action will depend on the execution of the warrant and further orders of the court.