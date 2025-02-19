Cricket: Mohammed Shami holds the key to unlock the door to glory for India

Mohammed Shami has pulled off a feat that many people felt was impossible. He has turned back the clock on his advancing years, defeated a career-threatening injury, and fought his way back into the Indian team. Now a big challenge lies before him in the Champions Trophy. It is he who holds the key to unlock the door to glory for his team.

The 34-year-old Shami’s best ODI performance came when he took 7 for 57 against New Zealand in the semi-final and won the Player of the Match award. In the process, he became the first Indian bowler to reach 50 World Cup wickets (in 17 innings) and the first Indian bowler to claim a 7-wicket haul in an ODI match.

The very presence of a bowler of his class and calibre will undoubtedly inspire the Indian team as it prepares to take on its rivals. With Bumrah and Siraj missing from the attack, the most experienced fast bowler in the Indian team is Shami. The juniors will be looking to him for inspiration and guidance. Will he be able to provide the foundation for the others to flourish?

Kapil Dev is confident



One of India’s legends, Kapil Dev, is 100 percent confident that Shami will be able to deliver the goods and boost the team’s performance. Speaking about Shami during an interview he said: “It’s not that difficult to make a comeback from injury if a player has a strong mindset like Shami. He has massive ability, let’s hope he comes back fully recovered and doesn’t get injured again.”

Balaji shares Kapil’s view



Former India team pace bowler Laxmipathi Balaji echoed Kapil’s views.

In an interview to PTI Balaji explained: “Actually, Shami had bowled even better than Bumrah in the last World Cup. No doubt, Bumrah is our champion bowler across formats. But Shami has experience and, before Bumrah’s arrival, it was Shami who carried India’s attack all the way through.”

“Bumrah’s unavailability makes it imperative for Shami to strike upfront with consistency. That is very important. If India has to do well, then Shami has to come good with the new ball. The kind of impact he can make in his first six overs with the new ball, will play a crucial role for India,” said Balaji who is now a reputed coach.

Rohit Sharma banking on Shami



India skipper Rohit Sharma is also confident of his most senior fast bowler. Sharma told the media: “Even though he hasn’t had the sharpest of returns since his comeback, he is sure to come out with all guns blazing on the big stage. Big occasions fire up his motivation.”

“He has been playing cricket for the past 10-12 years and has performed very well for the team. You look at the World Cup and see how he bowled then. Shami finished as the top wicket-taker at the last Cricket World Cup as India finished runners-up, producing 24 dismissals off seven appearances at an incredible average of 10.70. In the absence of Jasprit Bumrah, the new ball specialist will be crucial to India’s push for Champions Trophy glory,” said Rohit.

All these experts know that the Lion of Amroha pulls out his most destructive weapons when the going gets tough. That is why we see him at his best in the slog overs when the batters try to hit every ball. His uncanny accuracy and speed make him unplayable. Every time he enters the ground and plays for the Indian flag, he puts more than 100 percent effort into it. Now the hearts of all Indian fans will be wishing him success.