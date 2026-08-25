Deepika Padukone is not part of Brahmastra 2, says spokesperson

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone, who was last seen in ‘Singham Again’, is not part of the upcoming instalment of the fantasy action adventure film ‘Brahmastra’.

On Monday, the actress’ spokesperson issued a statement, and cleared the air around the rumours about her casting in ‘Brahmastra 2’.

The spokesperson said, “All recent reports of Deepika Padukone being a part of ‘Brahmastra 2’ or associated with the project in any capacity are untrue”.

Speculation around Deepika Padukone’s casting in ‘Brahmastra 2’ intensified with recent reports suggesting she is in talks to play Amruta, a character teased in the first film. Some reports claimed her involvement as effectively locked, while others stress that the casting has not been officially confirmed. Some media reports also indicate that production could begin in April 2027.

Deepika Padukone had a brief but crucial appearance as Amrita, Shiva’s mother in the first part of the film.Amrita is associated with the Jal Astra (water weapon) and is central to Shiva’s origins and destiny.

The clarification with regards to the reports around her casting in the 2nd part follows the debate around her ousting from the Prabhas-starrer ‘Spirit’, which reignited after director Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s brother Pranay Reddy Vanga claimed that Deepika wanted 10% of the film’s profits, along with remuneration and specific working-hour terms.

Deepika was originally attached to ‘Spirit’ opposite Prabhas, but exited the project in 2025. At the time, reports centred on disagreements over remuneration, working hours and other conditions. At the time, Sandeep reacted strongly to Deepika’s “PR games”, and for allegedly leaking the details of the script.

The actress will be next seen in the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer ‘King’, which practically stars almost the entire Hindi film industry.

The film is set to release in December this year.