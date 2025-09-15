Hyderabad pearls to add lustre to list of Geographical Indications of Telangana

Hyderabad: After the iconic Lac Bangles received Geographical Indication (GI) Tag recognition, all eyes are now on the world-famous Hyderabad Pearls.

Celebrated for their unmatched luster, quality, and craftsmanship, these pearls have long defined the cultural and commercial identity of the “Pearl City of India.”

Aim to protect Hyderabad’s centuries-old pearl legacy

The GI Tag initiative aims to protect Hyderabad’s centuries-old pearl legacy, boost the visibility of local artisans, and give global recognition to the city’s jewelry heritage.

The filing for the GI Tag will be facilitated by Resolute4IP, in association with Mandadi Sreeha Reddy, Nodal Officer – Toys Industry, GI & VVMP, Govt. of Telangana, and the leading pearl and jewellery associations of the city.

Hyderabad-Secunderabad Pearls and Jewellery Merchants Association: Nisha Agarwal, Anjanadri Ji, Vijay Kumar Gupta, Ram Mandotiya, Sunil Modi, and Advocate Prabhatji Shyam Agarwal Telugu Pearls Merchants Association: Prakash Rao, Anjanadri, Srinivas, Kishore, Malyadri, and Satish SYJ Complex Ainagali Pearls Association: Yogender Sharma, Anil Purohit, K. Srinivas Naidu, and Lalchand Ji

29th GI application

Speaking on this milestone, Subhajit Saha, Telangana GI Man; Head – Legal & IPR, Resolute Group of Companies; and Founder, Resolute4IP, said, “After the success of Narayanpet Sarees and Lac Bangles, it is only fitting that Hyderabad Pearls receive the GI Tag. This recognition will not only safeguard the tradition but also create new economic opportunities for pearl artisans and traders, while strengthening Hyderabad’s global identity as the Pearl City.”

This will be the 29th GI Application to be filed from the State of Telangana and the GI Tag will give Hyderabad Pearls more name and fame in the global market and a premium to the product.