Himanshi Khurrana blasts Asim Riaz, says she was abused

Mumbai: The public feud between former couple Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz has taken a serious turn. Hours after Asim denied asking her to change her religion and threatened to release screenshots, Himanshi responded with claims of evidence and alleged violence during their relationship.

In a lengthy social media statement, Himanshi said she had always remained respectful while discussing her personal life, spiritual journey and health struggles. She also clarified that she never accused Asim of forcing her to convert.

“I never said ‘forceful conversion’ was there. People and media set that narrative,” she wrote.

However, Himanshi said she would no longer remain silent after her health struggles were allegedly mocked and her experiences questioned.

“If we are going to talk about proofs, then let’s talk about everything,” she said, claiming she was prepared to share CCTV footage, recordings and other evidence connected to their conversations about religion.

Himanshi also referred to the early morning of November 27, 2023, and alleged that she suffered violence during the relationship. She did not reveal further details about the alleged incident.

The Punjabi actress added that she would no longer protect Asim’s image if he continued to insult or disrespect her publicly. She claimed that people from different production houses and television channels had previously covered up his behaviour, but she was no longer willing to do the same.

Himanshi maintained that she had handled the breakup with dignity and expected the same respect in return. She warned that if Asim wanted to play the “proof” game, she was ready to discuss the complete truth with facts and accountability.

Her statement came after Asim denied ever asking her to change her faith. “I never asked anyone to change their religion. Not once,” he wrote. He also accused Himanshi of using religion to attract attention and claimed that she contacted him months after their breakup to reconcile.

The controversy began after Himanshi discussed her relationship with Asim during a conversation with Paras Chhabra. She spoke about their religious differences and said she once felt as though she was betraying her own faith.

Himanshi and Asim met during Bigg Boss 13 and dated for nearly four years before announcing their breakup in December 2023. At the time, they cited differences in religious beliefs as the reason behind their separation. Nearly three years later, their once-private relationship has turned into an increasingly bitter public battle.