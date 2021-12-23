Jobs in UAE airlines: Emirates, FlyDubai hiring; check details

Abu Dhabi: United Arab Emirates (UAE) based top airlines— Emirates and FlyDubai are hiring for a number of vacancies in the country, as air travel demand improved amid a pick-up in economic activity.

With the reopening of the aviation sector, Emirates and FlyDubai significantly restored their capacity, which was curtailed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Airlines will ramp up hiring activity in the coming months after mass layoffs in 2020 due to the major hit from lockdowns following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here are some of the jobs and the requirements listed by Emirates and FlyDubai on their website

FlyDubai

Officer – Commercial Systems

Qualification: Engineering / Finance / Statistics / Accounting / Economics / Mathematics

How to apply: click here

click here Last date to apply: January 4, 2022

Officer – Purchasing

Qualification: Bachelors Degree

How to apply: click here

click here Last date to apply: January 5, 2022

Senior Officer – Materials Planning

Qualification: Engineering degree (Mechanical, Electrical, Electronics, Production, Industrial, Manufacturing, Aviation) or equivalent

How to apply: click here

click here Last date to apply: January 5, 2022

Admin Coordinator – IT

Qualification: High School diploma or equivalent

High School diploma or equivalent Experience: Atleast 2 years working as IT support, showing experience of systems, support, diagnostic and resolution

How to apply: click here

click here Last date to apply: January 5, 2022

IT Senior Network Engineer (Security & Cloud)

Qualification: Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Engineering or a related technical discipline, or the equivalent combination of education, technical certifications or training, or work experience

How to apply: click here

click here Last date to apply: January 7, 2022

Emirates airline

Skywards Programme Manager

Qualification: Degree or Honours (12+3 equivalent)

Degree or Honours (12+3 equivalent) Experience: Commercial/sales, delivering complex projects, a strong comprehension of loyalty programmes and experience working with B2C digital solutions

Crew Logistics Officer (temporary)

Qualification: Degree or Honours (12+3 equivalent)

Degree or Honours (12+3 equivalent) Experience: Minimum 2-year experience in cargo/aviation industry (cabin crew experience an asset)

Systems Operations Officer (Skywards)

Qualification: Degree or Honours (12+3 equivalent)

Degree or Honours (12+3 equivalent) Experience: Over five-year experience in IT, Systems, Project Management, Loyalty domain & interfaces and/or Quality Assurance

Licensed Aircraft Engineer

Qualification: Vocational or diploma (12+2 or equivalent)

Vocational or diploma (12+2 or equivalent) Experience: 7+ years in aviation maintenance environment as an Aircraft Technician with a reputable airline or Aircraft Maintenance Organisation

Data Support Executive

Qualification: 12-year schooling or equivalent

12-year schooling or equivalent Experience: At least five-year experience in travel and tourism sector; diploma in IT applications or basic programming, knowledge of coding with languages such as JSON, Python, SQL

Candidates can find out more about the roles and requirements on its career website.

IT drive

Emirates Group recently announced that it was looking to recruit more than 500 IT professionals in the next six months to build its own talent pipeline with expertise in various areas, including cybersecurity, technical product management, DevOps, hybrid cloud, modern architecture, software engineering, service management, digital workplace, agile delivery and innovation.

Emirates group to recruit cabin crew, other staff

On October 27, the group announced its plan to recruit more than 6,000 staff over the next six months in response to the easing of COVID-19 regulations around the world and the increase in vaccination rates.

On September 17, Emirates has announced a worldwide campaign to recruit 3000 cabin crew and 500 airport services employees to join its Dubai hub over the next six months.

Emirates, which has been gradually restoring its network operations in line with the easing of travel restrictions, has called back pilots, cabin crew and other operational staff who resigned when the pandemic caused a significant reduction in flights last year.