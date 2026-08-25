Kriti Sanon under fire over outfit in Raksha Bandhan ad

Bollywood: Actress Kriti Sanon has landed at the centre of an online debate after her latest Raksha Bandhan advertisement drew criticism over her outfit and its unconventional take on the festival.

The jewellery campaign features Kriti in an off-white bralette-style blouse, paired with a cape and draped skirt. While the look added a modern touch to the festive setting, several social media users felt it was inappropriate for a traditional Raksha Bandhan celebration.

The commercial shows Kriti celebrating the festival with her brother before tying a rakhi to her pet dog. The campaign appears to present pets as an important part of the family, but the idea received mixed reactions online.

Creative freedom is great, but it shouldn't change the essence of a sacred tradition. 🛑🕉️



The new #RakshaBandhan ad featuring #KritiSanon misses the mark completely.



From an inappropriate festive outfit to trivialising the ritual by tying a rakhi to a pet dog, it disregards… pic.twitter.com/1i406na2Wp — sushil kadam (@imsushilkadam) August 24, 2026

Raksha Bandhan is Sanatan Dharma’s sacred sibling bond of protection and duty



Left-inspired ads like Kriti Sanon’s Giva campaignbralette zero rituals, rakhi on a dog mock our aastha.



Reject this cultural dilution. Defend pure tradition pic.twitter.com/IyxFcf59B0 — Ramesh Tiwari (@rameshofficial0) August 24, 2026

Kriti Sanon is wearing a bra-like top while tying a rakhi to her brother in a new jewellery ad by GIVA.



Which sister ties Rakhi to her brother wearing only a bra?



Will they show a woman of another faith in a similar attire while celebrating Eid???



Why is this ''culutural… pic.twitter.com/1WrPGGxpRF — Mr SP (@Lonely_prabh) August 24, 2026

Some users accused the advertisement of disrespecting the spirit of the festival, while others questioned the absence of traditional elements such as a puja thali and tilak. Kriti’s outfit also became a major talking point, with critics describing it as “skimpy” and unsuitable for the occasion.

However, several viewers defended the campaign’s concept, arguing that many families consider their pets siblings and include them in celebrations. Others questioned why Kriti’s clothes had attracted more attention than the emotional message behind the advertisement.

The campaign, titled “Furever Sibling,” was reportedly created to promote the jewellery brand’s pet collection. Neither Kriti nor the brand has publicly addressed the criticism so far.