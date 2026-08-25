Mahayuti allies agree not to criticise each other: Bawankule

Mumbai: The constituents of the ruling Mahayuti alliance in Maharashtra have decided to contest upcoming elections together and refrain from making critical or contradictory remarks against each other, senior BJP leader and Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule said on Monday, August 24.

“Even if the upcoming elections are local polls, it was decided that they would be contested as Mahayuti constituents. The Mahayuti formula will be mandatory for everyone, and there will not be any critical remarks passed against each other,” Bawankule told reporters after a meeting of alliance leaders here.

“When you are part of Mahayuti, there should not be any confusion or contradictory remarks. No one should criticise its allies,” he said.

The BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP are the prominent constituents of the Mahayuti dispensation.

Bawankule’s statement came against the backdrop of recent controversies involving alleged audio clips of BJP leaders using foul language against other leaders. Some of the Shiv Sena MLAs have also made critical remarks against NCP state president Sunil Tatkare.

“There is no question of changing the state head in Maharashtra. Opposition parties talk about his replacement because they can not do their work because of CM Fadnavis. We have secured such a huge mandate, then why should we go for change of the head,” he said while responding to a question.

Bawankule added that the alliance partners also discussed the utilisation of development funds and decided to maintain more effective communication and dialogue among all the parties.

“There are nearly 12 political parties in Mahayuti, where more effective communication and dialogue will be maintained with all the parties,” he said.

He said the alliance would contest elections together and implement its promises to the people as a united front.

“Be it elections, agenda, our promises to the people will be implemented, as Mahayuti,” Bawankule added.

He said there were nearly 170 corporations and more than 650 members, and the alliance would complete appointments to these corporations within a month. “All the parties agreed to it,” he said.

Bawankule said district guardian ministers had also been given details on the utilisation of development funds and the formula to be followed.

Responding to a question on education, he said the government was undertaking an overhaul of the sector and would utilise funds to improve school infrastructure.

“It will not happen in one year, but we are making progress,” the minister said.

On Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s support for a young tribal woman who raised an issue concerning students seeking admission to hostels run by the tribal development department, Bawankule said Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had already taken up the matter.

“Fadnavis has already taken up the issue of students having more than 30 years of age but wanting to live in tribal department-operated hostels. Gandhi should have taken proper information before making any remarks,” he said.

During the ‘Chhatron Ki Goonj’ programme addressed by Gandhi, the young woman had raised the issue, and the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha had expressed willingness to participate in their cause.

Bawankule clarified that Monday’s meeting was attended by representatives of three parties and six ministers, adding that alliance partners also discuss issues among themselves.