Misbah Arshad: Meet 26-year-old Miss Universe Pakistan 2026

Hyderabad: The countdown to the 75th Miss Universe pageant has begun, with contestants from across the world preparing to represent their respective countries on the global stage. The prestigious pageant is scheduled to take place on November 24, 2026, in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

While India recently crowned 19-year-old Kaziah Liz Mejo from Kerala as its representative, Pakistan has also selected its queen for the international competition. 26-year-old psychology student Misbah Arshad has been crowned Miss Universe Pakistan 2026 and will represent the country at Miss Universe later this year.

Misbah Arshad reacts to Kaziah Liz Mejo’s win

Following Kaziah Liz Mejo’s victory at the Miss Universe India 2026 grand finale in Jaipur on August 23, Misbah Arshad extended her support to the newly crowned Indian beauty queen.

A Pakistani pageant platform, Pakistani Pageants, shared a collage featuring Miss Universe Thailand 2026 Tharina Botes, Misbah Arshad and Kaziah Liz Mejo with the words, “Team Asia: Getting Strong.”

Reacting to the post, Misbah congratulated the queens and wrote, “Last week, we witnessed three beautiful queens being crowned, making Team Asia stronger and more elegant.”

She also shared the post on her Instagram Stories and reacted with a heart-eyes emoji.

Kaziah Liz Mejo, meanwhile, emerged victorious from a field of 52 finalists at the Miss Universe India 2026 grand finale. The 19-year-old from Kerala will now represent India at the 75th Miss Universe pageant in Puerto Rico.

Who is Misbah Arshad?

Misbah Arshad is a 26-year-old psychology student, model and content creator who has previously represented Pakistan at international pageants. She participated in Miss International 2023 in Japan and has been involved in pageantry and fashion for several years.

Beyond modelling and beauty, Misbah has spoken extensively about the importance of education, particularly education for girls. In July 2026, she shared glimpses from her visit to a school in Lahore, where she interacted with young students and learned about organisations working towards Pakistan’s development.

Sharing her experience, Misbah wrote that meeting young girls and learning about initiatives focused on Pakistan made her realise that girls’ education is one of the most powerful investments in the country’s future.

Her social media presence also reflects her interests in fashion, beauty, travel and exploring different cultures. She frequently shares photographs from her travels, showcasing her experiences with local food, nature and different destinations.

Miss Universe Pakistan 2026 announcement

Following her crowning, the Miss Universe Pakistan organisation announced Misbah as the country’s representative for the global pageant.

“The new Miss Universe Pakistan 2026 is Misbah Arshad. With grace, beauty, confidence, and purpose, Misbah now takes on the honor of representing Pakistan on the global stage,” the organisation said in a statement shared on Instagram.

Misbah also took to social media to reflect on her journey and the lessons she has learned along the way. She wrote that failure does not determine whether someone is a winner. According to her, what truly matters is keeping hope alive, continuing to put in the effort and becoming better with every step.

The white gown she wore for the occasion held a special meaning for her. Misbah explained that the colour symbolised hope, while the royal blue crystals represented education and knowledge gained through learning and personal growth.

Reflecting on her pageant journey, she added that sometimes winning makes you realise that the journey itself was the real prize, from the hard work and emotional highs and lows to the lessons learned and the people met along the way.

With her focus on education, empowerment and personal growth, Misbah Arshad will now carry those values with her as she prepares to represent Pakistan at the 75th Miss Universe pageant in Puerto Rico this November.